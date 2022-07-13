This Is What Whales Are Betting On Comcast

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Comcast.

Looking at options history for Comcast CMCSA we detected 131 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $402,562 and 123, calls, for a total amount of $6,660,608.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $50.0 for Comcast over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Comcast's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Comcast's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Comcast Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $37.50 $190.3K 189 13.8K CMCSA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $37.50 $182.1K 189 13.0K CMCSA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $37.50 $127.0K 189 14.0K CMCSA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $37.50 $99.9K 189 9.0K CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $37.50 $90.7K 189 12.7K

Where Is Comcast Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 16,935,153, the price of CMCSA is up 0.33% at $39.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Comcast:

Daiwa Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $43

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Comcast, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Comcast, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.