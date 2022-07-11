This Is What Whales Are Betting On ConocoPhillips

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ConocoPhillips.

Looking at options history for ConocoPhillips COP we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $251,721 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $587,703.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $120.0 for ConocoPhillips over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ConocoPhillips's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ConocoPhillips's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

ConocoPhillips Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $206.3K 9.5K 105 COP CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/12/22 $90.00 $177.1K 16 1.0K COP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $90.00 $111.2K 16 1.0K COP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $49.3K 2.3K 95 COP PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $100.00 $39.7K 395 21

Where Is ConocoPhillips Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,463,498, the price of COP is down -0.81% at $85.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On ConocoPhillips:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $142.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

