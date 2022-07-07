10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SRPT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $60.00 $54.4K 1.5K 1.0K PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $33.0K 41.4K 458 TDOC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $30.6K 1.3K 454 LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $290.00 $30.9K 1.0K 428 LQDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $5.00 $31.5K 3.0K 175 ABT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/12/22 $111.00 $38.9K 5 158 BCLI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $1.00 $25.2K 0 140 GH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $33.9K 397 137 BNTX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/08/22 $150.00 $35.2K 108 59 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $27.8K 931 41

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For SRPT SRPT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 43 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 495 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.4K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1526 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE PFE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 197 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 93 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 41446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TDOC TDOC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 197 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $1095.0 per contract. There were 1334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY LLY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 197 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $1550.0 per contract. There were 1057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LQDA LQDA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 175 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 3091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABT ABT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 36 day(s) on August 12, 2022. This event was a transfer of 158 contract(s) at a $111.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $246.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BCLI BCLI, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 197 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GH GH, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 119 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BNTX BNTX, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 8, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $1770.0 per contract. There were 108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA MRNA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 197 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $1990.0 per contract. There were 931 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.