What Are Whales Doing With PayPal Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on PayPal Holdings PYPL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PYPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 83 uncommon options trades for PayPal Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 69%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 40 are puts, for a total amount of $3,410,147, and 43 are calls, for a total amount of $2,603,528.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $270.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PayPal Holdings options trades today is 3705.58 with a total volume of 100,975.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PayPal Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $230.00 $651.0K 1 42 PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $250.00 $351.8K 2.5K 0 PYPL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $50.00 $271.7K 5.4K 1.9K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $75.00 $220.4K 356 652 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $80.00 $195.7K 20.2K 1.6K

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,014,016, the price of PYPL is up 4.03% at $74.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

