What Are Whales Doing With Twitter

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Twitter TWTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TWTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Twitter.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $186,203, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $7,071,237.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $55.0 for Twitter over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Twitter's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Twitter's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Twitter Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $50.00 $6.0M 45.1K 62.0K TWTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $600.0K 114.9K 60.2K TWTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/22/22 $39.00 $178.3K 5.5K 1.0K TWTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $45.00 $156.0K 9.4K 1.7K TWTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $121.2K 47.1K 0

Where Is Twitter Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,767,601, the price of TWTR is up 1.2% at $37.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Twitter:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Twitter, which currently sits at a price target of $54.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Twitter, which currently sits at a price target of $33.

Wedbush downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $54

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Twitter, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.