ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Lockheed Martin Whale Trades For June 30

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 30, 2022 5:36 PM | 2 min read

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lockheed Martin.

Looking at options history for Lockheed Martin LMT we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $53,835 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $390,606.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $700.0 for Lockheed Martin over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lockheed Martin's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lockheed Martin's whale trades within a strike price range from $300.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $500.00 $80.0K 686 5
LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $420.00 $73.9K 250 141
LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $400.00 $42.8K 117 10
LMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $425.00 $39.8K 57 63
LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $39.6K 1.0K 6

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $500.00 $80.0K 686 5
LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $420.00 $73.9K 250 141
LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $400.00 $42.8K 117 10
LMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $425.00 $39.8K 57 63
LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $39.6K 1.0K 6

Where Is Lockheed Martin Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,263,942, the price of LMT is up 2.72% at $430.3.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lockheed Martin, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UOAOptionsMarkets