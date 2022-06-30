Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BTU

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Peabody Energy BTU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Peabody Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,200, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $893,520..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $25.0 for Peabody Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Peabody Energy options trades today is 2918.88 with a total volume of 4,431.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Peabody Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Peabody Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $17.00 $197.3K 101 300 BTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $17.00 $195.0K 101 600 BTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $17.00 $110.0K 92 215 BTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $24.00 $60.6K 2.9K 532 BTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $24.00 $60.0K 2.9K 1.2K

Where Is Peabody Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,830,838, the price of BTU is down -7.8% at $21.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Peabody Energy:

Jefferies upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $36

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Peabody Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.