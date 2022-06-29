What Are Whales Doing With Sunrun

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Sunrun RUN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RUN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Sunrun.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 16% bullish and 83%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $617,441, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $30,660.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $40.0 for Sunrun over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sunrun's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sunrun's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.5 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Sunrun Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RUN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $22.50 $108.1K 1.7K 357 RUN PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $25.00 $93.6K 8.6K 381 RUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $85.1K 1.5K 597 RUN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $25.00 $45.9K 8.6K 190 RUN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $25.00 $45.5K 1.5K 148

Where Is Sunrun Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,504,109, the price of RUN is down -8.12% at $21.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Sunrun:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Sunrun, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sunrun, which currently sits at a price target of $36.

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $27

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Sunrun, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.