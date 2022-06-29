Dollar Gen Whale Trades For June 29

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Dollar Gen DG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Dollar Gen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 73%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $281,660, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $315,580.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $250.0 for Dollar Gen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dollar Gen options trades today is 728.33 with a total volume of 1,660.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dollar Gen's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Dollar Gen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $200.00 $95.9K 82 20 DG CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $200.00 $72.2K 82 35 DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $230.00 $53.1K 295 30 DG PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $240.00 $44.5K 241 211 DG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $230.00 $33.6K 295 66

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $200.00 $95.9K 82 20 DG CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $200.00 $72.2K 82 35 DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $230.00 $53.1K 295 30 DG PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $240.00 $44.5K 241 211 DG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $230.00 $33.6K 295 66

Where Is Dollar Gen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 676,631, the price of DG is up 1.73% at $247.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Dollar Gen:

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $250

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Dollar Gen, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.