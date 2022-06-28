NIO Whale Trades For June 28

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NIO NIO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NIO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 40 uncommon options trades for NIO.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,366,788, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $1,177,544.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.0 to $65.0 for NIO over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NIO's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NIO's whale activity within a strike price range from $4.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $30.00 $194.3K 1.3K 817 NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $22.50 $161.1K 5.7K 1.6K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $22.00 $144.1K 977 3.4K NIO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $17.00 $114.7K 1.2K 150 NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $30.00 $114.7K 1.3K 324

Where Is NIO Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 75,939,827, the price of NIO is down -2.61% at $22.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On NIO:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $41.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $48.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $31.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NIO, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.