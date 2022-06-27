What Are Whales Doing With Walt Disney

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Walt Disney DIS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 47 uncommon options trades for Walt Disney.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 59%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $2,720,742, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $1,796,441.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $220.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $538.5K 4.3K 102 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $536.0K 5.6K 102 DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $180.00 $341.1K 3 41 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $264.0K 214 100 DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $75.00 $209.6K 214 180

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,689,240, the price of DIS is down -1.14% at $96.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $128.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

