This Is What Whales Are Betting On Atlassian Corporation

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Atlassian Corporation.

Looking at options history for Atlassian Corporation TEAM we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $239,940 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,002,195.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $270.0 for Atlassian Corporation over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Atlassian Corporation options trades today is 195.27 with a total volume of 1,453.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Atlassian Corporation's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

Atlassian Corporation Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEAM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/29/22 $220.00 $300.0K 8 255 TEAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/01/22 $200.00 $227.8K 421 301 TEAM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $240.00 $166.6K 167 90 TEAM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $190.00 $73.2K 144 40 TEAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $190.00 $56.6K 144 72

Where Is Atlassian Corporation Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,289,228, the price of TEAM is down -0.79% at $203.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On Atlassian Corporation:

Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $300

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

