Baidu Whale Trades For June 24

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu BIDU we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $671,950 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,583,494.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $210.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Baidu options trades today is 943.94 with a total volume of 2,119.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Baidu's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $651.5K 4.1K 260 BIDU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $195.00 $229.9K 1.1K 92 BIDU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $165.00 $213.8K 204 310 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $175.00 $189.5K 112 70 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $195.00 $125.4K 1.1K 48

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,199,476, the price of BIDU is up 2.31% at $149.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Baidu:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $223.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $235.

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Baidu, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.