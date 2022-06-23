Bumble Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Bumble BMBL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BMBL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Bumble.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 68% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,256, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $856,447..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $30.0 for Bumble over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bumble's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bumble's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Bumble Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMBL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $25.00 $161.4K 735 760 BMBL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $25.00 $138.0K 735 526 BMBL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $25.00 $71.2K 735 1.3K BMBL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $25.00 $69.0K 735 1.5K BMBL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $25.00 $68.7K 735 326

Where Is Bumble Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,231,743, the price of BMBL is up 2.82% at $30.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

