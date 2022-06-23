10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $50.00 $50.0K 18.7K 4.4K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $2200.00 $145.0K 2.0K 2.2K META CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/29/22 $175.00 $515.0K 228 1.9K CMCSA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $35.00 $36.7K 9.9K 786 ROKU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/24/22 $91.00 $49.2K 417 561 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $64.0K 3.5K 316 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $82.5K 6.3K 169 LYV PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $80.00 $30.9K 816 116 SKLZ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $10.00 $25.8K 3.4K 86 NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $290.00 $80.9K 474 38

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For VZ VZ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 18776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 24, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $2200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.0K, with a price of $2900.0 per contract. There were 2039 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META META, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on July 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $515.0K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1943 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMCSA CMCSA, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 211 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 146 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 9971 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 786 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 24, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $91.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $246.0 per contract. There were 417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 211 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 3515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX RBLX, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 211 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 86 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.5K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 6322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYV LYV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 86 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 816 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SKLZ SKLZ, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 211 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 3425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 358 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 7 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.9K, with a price of $11570.0 per contract. There were 474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

