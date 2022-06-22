What Are Whales Doing With Comcast

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Comcast.

Looking at options history for Comcast CMCSA we detected 62 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 57 are puts, for a total amount of $2,386,952 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $344,655.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.5 to $50.0 for Comcast over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Comcast's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Comcast's whale trades within a strike price range from $27.5 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Comcast Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMCSA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $50.00 $202.5K 983 1.5K CMCSA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $35.00 $91.8K 265 270 CMCSA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $32.50 $88.1K 2.7K 2.6K CMCSA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $32.50 $85.4K 2.7K 2.2K CMCSA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $35.00 $79.6K 265 1.2K

Where Is Comcast Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 26,024,602, the price of CMCSA is up 1.09% at $38.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Comcast:

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Comcast, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Peer Perform with a price target of $50

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Comcast, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.