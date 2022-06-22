This Is What Whales Are Betting On United States Steel

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on United States Steel.

Looking at options history for United States Steel X we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $342,278 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $798,176.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $16.0 to $35.0 for United States Steel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United States Steel's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United States Steel's whale activity within a strike price range from $16.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

United States Steel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $162.5K 6.9K 1.5K X CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $157.5K 6.9K 977 X CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $154.0K 6.9K 474 X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $20.00 $139.8K 4.2K 1.6K X PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $18.00 $83.4K 1.4K 882

Where Is United States Steel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,081,235, the price of X is down -0.74% at $19.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On United States Steel:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on United States Steel, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on United States Steel, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on United States Steel, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on United States Steel, which currently sits at a price target of $44.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

