What Are Whales Doing With NVIDIA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 208 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 110 are puts, for a total amount of $9,302,657 and 98, calls, for a total amount of $7,555,786.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $26.25 to $310.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale trades within a strike price range from $26.25 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $26.25 $317.0K 11 73 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $160.00 $277.8K 167 450 NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $26.25 $158.8K 11 49 NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $165.00 $140.5K 3.4K 206 NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $165.00 $140.0K 3.4K 156

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 44,856,693, the price of NVDA is up 0.99% at $157.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA:

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $280.

Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

