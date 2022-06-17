Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GNRC

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Generac Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Generac Hldgs GNRC we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,593,426 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $194,520.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $300.0 for Generac Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Generac Hldgs options trades today is 308.88 with a total volume of 166.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Generac Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Generac Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GNRC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $220.00 $608.9K 124 80 GNRC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $220.00 $429.0K 124 80 GNRC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $220.00 $279.2K 124 80 GNRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $150.00 $154.0K 27 22 GNRC PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $290.00 $82.5K 0 10

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GNRC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $220.00 $608.9K 124 80 GNRC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $220.00 $429.0K 124 80 GNRC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $220.00 $279.2K 124 80 GNRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $150.00 $154.0K 27 22 GNRC PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $290.00 $82.5K 0 10

Where Is Generac Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 644,496, the price of GNRC is down -0.24% at $223.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Generac Hldgs:

Northland Capital Markets downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $370

Roth Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Generac Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Generac Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $298.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Generac Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.