Looking At Adobe's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 74 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 59 are puts, for a total amount of $3,672,114 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $890,400.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $620.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale trades within a strike price range from $300.0 to $620.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/01/22 $365.00 $570.0K 50 301 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $600.00 $116.1K 51 5 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $395.00 $114.5K 370 8 ADBE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $370.00 $101.6K 357 53 ADBE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/24/22 $390.00 $96.7K 164 30

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,144,017, the price of ADBE is down -3.4% at $364.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Adobe:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $500.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $450.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $530.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $525.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $550.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

