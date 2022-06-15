10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $135.00 $69.4K 31.7K 36.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $255.00 $25.7K 8.8K 8.8K SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $30.8K 5.1K 1.6K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $13.00 $60.2K 2.0K 1.1K NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $165.00 $107.8K 4.5K 774 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $33.4K 4.2K 654 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/24/22 $60.00 $30.6K 405 635 AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $92.50 $50.9K 6.2K 469 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $29.0K 2.6K 468 IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $145.00 $32.5K 6.3K 394

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 349 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.4K, with a price of $199.0 per contract. There were 31708 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 124 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 8889 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8858 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 5179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA MARA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 971 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 2026 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 89 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.8K, with a price of $1212.0 per contract. There were 4570 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 774 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 219 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 478 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 4293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 654 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 24, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 635 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 6229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 469 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG DDOG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 219 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $1210.0 per contract. There were 2602 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 468 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM IBM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 6327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

