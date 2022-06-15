10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $700.00 $30.2K 20.0K 50.1K CCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $7.50 $1.0 million 29.8K 25.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $115.00 $58.7K 39.0K 2.1K WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $65.00 $100.2K 1.2K 1.4K SBUX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $74.00 $76.3K 461 1.4K GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $125.00 $39.0K 2.2K 878 FUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $45.00 $26.4K 9 839 CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/24/22 $25.00 $40.9K 1.5K 653 HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $210.00 $174.0K 2 312 GM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $35.00 $162.8K 717 276

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $1510.0 per contract. There were 20068 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL CCL, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 583 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 29815 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.7K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 39050 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN WYNN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 401 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.2K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 1261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1489 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX SBUX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 601 contract(s) at a $74.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.3K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 461 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 2210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 878 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUN FUN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 189 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 839 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 24, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 1590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 653 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD HD, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $174.0K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 312 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 366 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 276 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $162.8K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

