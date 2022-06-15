Looking At Procter & Gamble's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Procter & Gamble.

Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble PG we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $403,271 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $134,908.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $146.0 for Procter & Gamble over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Procter & Gamble's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Procter & Gamble's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $146.0 in the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $130.00 $80.0K 1.8K 155 PG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $146.00 $62.1K 521 43 PG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $130.00 $54.5K 464 57 PG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $144.00 $48.4K 223 0 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $44.0K 464 97

Where Is Procter & Gamble Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,188,944, the price of PG is down -2.2% at $130.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On Procter & Gamble:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $171.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $157.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

