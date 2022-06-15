Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UNH

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group UNH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UNH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for UnitedHealth Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 77%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $2,180,127, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $437,302.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $390.0 to $540.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $390.0 to $540.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $510.00 $1.2M 1.0K 275 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $460.00 $262.2K 33 241 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $460.00 $161.0K 33 186 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $460.00 $154.0K 33 44 UNH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $460.00 $106.2K 33 18

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $510.00 $1.2M 1.0K 275 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $460.00 $262.2K 33 241 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $460.00 $161.0K 33 186 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $460.00 $154.0K 33 44 UNH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $460.00 $106.2K 33 18

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 709,545, the price of UNH is down -0.18% at $460.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $612.

Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $561

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.