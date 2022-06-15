What Are Whales Doing With Riot Blockchain

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Riot Blockchain RIOT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RIOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Riot Blockchain.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 84% bullish and 15%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $952,264, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $33,600.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $35.0 for Riot Blockchain over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Riot Blockchain's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Riot Blockchain's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Riot Blockchain Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $13.00 $195.7K 1.4K 0 RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $3.00 $139.1K 308 6.7K RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $3.00 $136.9K 308 4.3K RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $3.00 $111.0K 308 5.6K RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $3.00 $85.9K 308 1.0K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $13.00 $195.7K 1.4K 0 RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $3.00 $139.1K 308 6.7K RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $3.00 $136.9K 308 4.3K RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $3.00 $111.0K 308 5.6K RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $3.00 $85.9K 308 1.0K

Where Is Riot Blockchain Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,770,488, the price of RIOT is down -3.48% at $4.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Riot Blockchain:

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Riot Blockchain, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Riot Blockchain, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.