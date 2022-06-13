10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $650.00 $276.0K 12.5K 46.7K BBBY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $10.00 $40.0K 4.7K 1.8K CWH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $26.00 $120.0K 1.7K 1.5K MGM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $25.00 $280.5K 1.2K 1.5K BOXD PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $2.50 $47.2K 1.0K 1.4K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $105.00 $57.2K 6.3K 1.0K LVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/24/22 $31.00 $115.6K 42 766 F CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $10.00 $60.9K 2.4K 634 CVNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $20.00 $32.5K 2.8K 610 WHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $155.00 $49.5K 274 457

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 102 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $276.0K, with a price of $2695.0 per contract. There were 12594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY BBBY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 221 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 4769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1826 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CWH CWH, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 1724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGM MGM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 95 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $280.5K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 1232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BOXD BOXD, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 1005 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 130 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.2K, with a price of $1145.0 per contract. There were 6360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1075 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS LVS, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on June 24, 2022. Parties traded 639 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.6K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 766 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 254 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.9K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 2477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 634 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 2885 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WHR WHR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 95 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $1340.0 per contract. There were 274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 457 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

