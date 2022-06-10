Looking At Ford Motor's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ford Motor.

Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 84% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,340,089 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $230,278.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $16.0 for Ford Motor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ford Motor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ford Motor's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $16.0 in the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $228.3K 79.6K 3.0K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $13.00 $208.1K 60.2K 1.5K F PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/10/22 $13.50 $81.3K 13.3K 2.7K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $72.8K 106.1K 1.3K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $15.00 $59.3K 3.8K 0

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,456,023, the price of F is down -2.9% at $12.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Ford Motor:

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $13

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $12

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

