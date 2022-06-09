ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts Thursday: Tesla, Apple, And More

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 9, 2022 3:30 PM | 1 min read

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify contracts that are attracting large volumes during Thursday’s trading session.

The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:

Tesla Inc TSLA

Apple Inc AAPL

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN

Symbol Type Strike DTE Bid Ask Volume
TSLA Call 800.00 1 1.23 1.26 43,241
AAPL Put 145.00 1 0.89 0.90 34,974
AMZN Put 120.00 1 1.41 1.44 29,666
BABA Put 110.00 1 2.36 2.40 28,289
AAPL Call 148.00 1 0.73 0.73 28,235
AMZN Put 120.00 225 13.25 13.40 27,842
AAPL Call 150.00 1 0.27 0.28 27,706
AMZN Call 120.00 225 14.90 15.05 27,664
AAPL Call 147.00 1 1.10 1.11 26,825
TSLA Call 750.00 1 11.70 11.80 22,353

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: AJ ListsOptionsMarketsTrading IdeasGeneral