Looking At Uber Technologies's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Uber Technologies UBER.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $33,284, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $544,006..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $32.5 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $17.5 to $32.5 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $17.50 $106.9K 454 100 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $27.50 $85.8K 4.2K 350 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $32.50 $63.0K 10.9K 505 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $61.7K 908 0 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $49.0K 908 226

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,041,135, the price of UBER is up 1.8% at $26.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $53.

Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $35

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

