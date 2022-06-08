APA Whale Trades For June 08

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on APA APA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for APA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $37,765, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $669,055..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $50.0 for APA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for APA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of APA's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

APA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $196.0K 2.7K 200 APA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $50.00 $160.0K 1.9K 265 APA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $50.00 $87.4K 1.9K 426 APA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $42.50 $45.6K 1.4K 50 APA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $50.00 $39.4K 1.9K 12

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $196.0K 2.7K 200 APA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $50.00 $160.0K 1.9K 265 APA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $50.00 $87.4K 1.9K 426 APA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $42.50 $45.6K 1.4K 50 APA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $50.00 $39.4K 1.9K 12

Where Is APA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,801,807, the price of APA is up 0.56% at $51.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On APA:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on APA, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on APA, which currently sits at a price target of $54.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.