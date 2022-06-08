Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RDBX

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Redbox Entertainment.

Looking at options history for Redbox Entertainment RDBX we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $69,163 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $386,855.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $17.0 for Redbox Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Redbox Entertainment's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Redbox Entertainment's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $17.0 in the last 30 days.

Redbox Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDBX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $10.00 $82.5K 6.6K 2.4K RDBX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/10/22 $8.00 $40.9K 2.1K 48 RDBX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $10.00 $37.9K 6.6K 2.7K RDBX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $5.00 $37.2K 1.4K 189 RDBX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $10.00 $36.1K 6.6K 4.1K

Where Is Redbox Entertainment Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 35,521,445, the price of RDBX is up 18.83% at $10.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Redbox Entertainment:

B. Riley Securities downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $1

B. Riley Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $3

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Redbox, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.