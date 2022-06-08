Looking At Chevron's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Chevron CVX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Chevron.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,629, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $359,953..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $185.0 for Chevron over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chevron's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chevron's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Chevron Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $182.50 $73.5K 14.6K 573 CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $57.5K 11.7K 74 CVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $180.00 $54.0K 1.9K 97 CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $180.00 $31.6K 654 357 CVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $30.0K 1.8K 0

Where Is Chevron Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,700,980, the price of CVX is up 0.35% at $180.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Chevron:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $196.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $181.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

