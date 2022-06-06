ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2022 2:11 PM | 8 min read

 

Monday's session saw 84 companies set new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Scopus BioPharma SCPS.
  • Network-1 Technologies NTIP was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Monday:

  • Healthpeak Properties PEAK shares hit a yearly low of $28.43. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.
  • MSP Recovery MSPR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.99. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.
  • Super Group (SGHC) SGHC shares fell to $5.62 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.4%.
  • Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN shares made a new 52-week low of $13.44 on Monday. The stock was down 2.65% for the day.
  • Frontdoor FTDR shares were down 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.75.
  • Canopy Gwth CGC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.51%.
  • Core Scientific CORZ shares moved down 4.68% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.57, drifting down 4.68%.
  • Invitae NVTA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Monday, moving down 1.42%.
  • IDT IDT shares set a new yearly low of $25.33 this morning. The stock was down 7.37% on the session.
  • Embark Technology EMBK shares were down 17.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.01.
  • Bright Green BGXX stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.70. The stock was down 9.46% on the session.
  • Affimed AFMD shares set a new 52-week low of $2.88. The stock traded down 6.18%.
  • Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC stock hit $13.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.09%.
  • Velo3D VLD shares set a new 52-week low of $2.09. The stock traded down 5.58%.
  • BuzzFeed BZFD shares set a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock traded down 32.71%.
  • Innovid CTV shares made a new 52-week low of $2.46 on Monday. The stock was down 9.64% for the day.
  • BARK BARK stock drifted down 8.87% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.67.
  • Heron Therapeutics HRTX shares made a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Monday. The stock was down 5.0% for the day.
  • ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO shares set a new yearly low of $7.04 this morning. The stock was down 7.37% on the session.
  • Lesaka Technologies LSAK shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Monday morning, moving down 3.41%.
  • NextNav NN shares hit a yearly low of $2.85. The stock was down 4.35% on the session.
  • Latch LTCH shares moved down 9.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.79, drifting down 9.02%.
  • OraSure Technologies OSUR stock set a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Monday, moving down 8.07%.
  • Burning Rock Biotech BNR shares moved down 1.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.29, drifting down 1.28%.
  • Sophia Genetics SOPH stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.50. Shares traded down 0.54%.
  • Theseus Pharmaceuticals THRX stock drifted down 4.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.66.
  • Macrogenics MGNX shares set a new yearly low of $3.14 this morning. The stock was down 5.69% on the session.
  • Tactile Systems Tech TCMD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 17.89%.
  • Zenvia ZENV shares set a new yearly low of $3.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
  • Omeros OMER shares set a new 52-week low of $2.26. The stock traded down 9.0%.
  • Praxis Precision Medicine PRAX shares moved down 65.77% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.77, drifting down 65.77%.
  • First Cap FCAP shares were down 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $33.00.
  • Romeo Power RMO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.70 and moving up 0.01%.
  • IMV IMV shares set a new 52-week low of $0.88. The stock traded down 1.93%.
  • Mustang Bio MBIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.59. The stock was down 4.66% on the session.
  • Kirkland's KIRK shares made a new 52-week low of $4.57 on Monday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
  • Network-1 Technologies NTIP shares set a new 52-week low of $2.32. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Boxlight BOXL shares set a new 52-week low of $0.79. The stock traded down 2.69%.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares were down 2.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.28.
  • S&W Seed SANW shares hit a yearly low of $1.18. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.
  • BioVie BIVI stock set a new 52-week low of $1.92 on Monday, moving down 2.02%.
  • Biote BTMD stock hit $4.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 15.82%.
  • Dawson Geophysical DWSN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%.
  • Bit Origin BTOG shares were down 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.47.
  • cbdMD YCBD shares fell to $0.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.57%.
  • Tenon Medical TNON shares moved down 1.27% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.86, drifting down 1.27%.
  • Spero Therapeutics SPRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.92%.
  • Applied Therapeutics APLT stock hit a yearly low of $1.15. The stock was down 5.28% for the day.
  • Regis RGS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.57%.
  • Cidara Therapeutics CDTX shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.40.
  • Pennsylvania REIT PEI shares fell to $0.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.52%.
  • ASLAN Pharma ASLN stock hit $0.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.54%.
  • Marker Therapeutics MRKR shares moved down 3.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.27, drifting down 3.78%.
  • Akanda AKAN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.79. The stock traded down 5.1%.
  • Panbela Therapeutics PBLA shares were up 5.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.36.
  • Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares fell to $0.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 14.84%.
  • Blackboxstocks BLBX shares hit a yearly low of $1.38. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.
  • Shineco SISI shares fell to $1.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.87%.
  • Safe-T Gr SFET stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.47 and moving down 4.34%.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.68%.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.84 and moving down 13.72%.
  • Aclarion ACON stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.01. Shares traded down 4.94%.
  • Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Monday morning, moving down 9.23%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

