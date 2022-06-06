Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Monday's session saw 84 companies set new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Scopus BioPharma SCPS .

. Network-1 Technologies NTIP was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Monday:

Healthpeak Properties PEAK shares hit a yearly low of $28.43. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.

MSP Recovery MSPR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.99. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.

Super Group (SGHC) SGHC shares fell to $5.62 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.4%.

Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN shares made a new 52-week low of $13.44 on Monday. The stock was down 2.65% for the day.

Frontdoor FTDR shares were down 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.75.

Canopy Gwth CGC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.51%.

Core Scientific CORZ shares moved down 4.68% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.57, drifting down 4.68%.

Invitae NVTA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Monday, moving down 1.42%.

IDT IDT shares set a new yearly low of $25.33 this morning. The stock was down 7.37% on the session.

Embark Technology EMBK shares were down 17.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.01.

Bright Green BGXX stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.70. The stock was down 9.46% on the session.

Affimed AFMD shares set a new 52-week low of $2.88. The stock traded down 6.18%.

Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC stock hit $13.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.09%.

Velo3D VLD shares set a new 52-week low of $2.09. The stock traded down 5.58%.

BuzzFeed BZFD shares set a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock traded down 32.71%.

Innovid CTV shares made a new 52-week low of $2.46 on Monday. The stock was down 9.64% for the day.

BARK BARK stock drifted down 8.87% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.67.

Heron Therapeutics HRTX shares made a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Monday. The stock was down 5.0% for the day.

ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO shares set a new yearly low of $7.04 this morning. The stock was down 7.37% on the session.

Lesaka Technologies LSAK shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Monday morning, moving down 3.41%.

NextNav NN shares hit a yearly low of $2.85. The stock was down 4.35% on the session.

Latch LTCH shares moved down 9.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.79, drifting down 9.02%.

OraSure Technologies OSUR stock set a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Monday, moving down 8.07%.

Burning Rock Biotech BNR shares moved down 1.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.29, drifting down 1.28%.

Sophia Genetics SOPH stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.50. Shares traded down 0.54%.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals THRX stock drifted down 4.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.66.

Macrogenics MGNX shares set a new yearly low of $3.14 this morning. The stock was down 5.69% on the session.

Tactile Systems Tech TCMD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 17.89%.

Zenvia ZENV shares set a new yearly low of $3.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.

Omeros OMER shares set a new 52-week low of $2.26. The stock traded down 9.0%.

Praxis Precision Medicine PRAX shares moved down 65.77% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.77, drifting down 65.77%.

First Cap FCAP shares were down 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $33.00.

Romeo Power RMO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.70 and moving up 0.01%.

IMV IMV shares set a new 52-week low of $0.88. The stock traded down 1.93%.

Mustang Bio MBIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.59. The stock was down 4.66% on the session.

Kirkland's KIRK shares made a new 52-week low of $4.57 on Monday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.

Network-1 Technologies NTIP shares set a new 52-week low of $2.32. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

Boxlight BOXL shares set a new 52-week low of $0.79. The stock traded down 2.69%.

Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares were down 2.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.28.

S&W Seed SANW shares hit a yearly low of $1.18. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.

BioVie BIVI stock set a new 52-week low of $1.92 on Monday, moving down 2.02%.

Biote BTMD stock hit $4.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 15.82%.

Dawson Geophysical DWSN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%.

Bit Origin BTOG shares were down 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.47.

cbdMD YCBD shares fell to $0.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.57%.

Tenon Medical TNON shares moved down 1.27% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.86, drifting down 1.27%.

Spero Therapeutics SPRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.92%.

Applied Therapeutics APLT stock hit a yearly low of $1.15. The stock was down 5.28% for the day.

Regis RGS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.57%.

Cidara Therapeutics CDTX shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.40.

Pennsylvania REIT PEI shares fell to $0.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.52%.

ASLAN Pharma ASLN stock hit $0.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.54%.

Marker Therapeutics MRKR shares moved down 3.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.27, drifting down 3.78%.

Akanda AKAN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.79. The stock traded down 5.1%.

Panbela Therapeutics PBLA shares were up 5.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.36.

Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares fell to $0.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 14.84%.

Blackboxstocks BLBX shares hit a yearly low of $1.38. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.

Shineco SISI shares fell to $1.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.87%.

Safe-T Gr SFET stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.47 and moving down 4.34%.

Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.68%.

Sobr Safe SOBR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.84 and moving down 13.72%.

Aclarion ACON stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.01. Shares traded down 4.94%.

Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Monday morning, moving down 9.23%.

