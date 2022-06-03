10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Friday

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts that are attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session.

The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:

Apple Inc AAPL

Tesla Inc TSLA

ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD