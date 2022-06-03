ñol

10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Friday

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 3, 2022 3:35 PM | 1 min read

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts that are attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session.

The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:

  • Apple Inc AAPL
  • Tesla Inc TSLA
  • ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD
Symbol Price Type Strike DTE Bid Ask Volume
AAPL 145.16 Put 145.00 0 0.46 0.47 85,489
TSLA 705.71 Put 700.00 0 3.80 4.00 81,166
CHPT 14.77 Call 14.00 7 1.18 1.25 63,713
CHPT 14.77 Call 15.00 42 1.65 1.70 63,603
CHPT 14.77 Call 20.00 42 0.41 0.42 60,354
CHPT 14.77 Call 22.00 77 0.51 0.52 60,023
AAPL 145.16 Call 146.00 0 0.23 0.24 50,343
AAPL 145.16 Put 146.00 0 1.06 1.09 41,036
AMD 106.18 Put 105.00 0 0.18 0.19 30,311
AAPL 145.16 Call 144.00 0 0.17 0.18 28,400

Posted In: AJ ListsOptionsMarketsTrading IdeasGeneral