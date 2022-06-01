Halliburton Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Halliburton.

Looking at options history for Halliburton HAL we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $712,250 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $808,378.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $50.0 for Halliburton over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Halliburton's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Halliburton's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Halliburton Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/01/22 $40.00 $423.5K 7 2.7K HAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $42.00 $288.7K 96 750 HAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $264.5K 2.5K 750 HAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $25.00 $92.7K 282 58 HAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $79.5K 2.5K 990

Where Is Halliburton Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,695,807, the price of HAL is up 2.64% at $41.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

