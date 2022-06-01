UnitedHealth Group Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 9% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 90% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $198,860 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $300,180.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $500.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for UnitedHealth Group options trades today is 195.0 with a total volume of 491.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for UnitedHealth Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $500.0 over the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $350.00 $74.9K 90 5 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $360.00 $74.0K 76 0 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $330.00 $68.3K 15 4 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $500.00 $53.2K 326 24 UNH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $500.00 $40.0K 644 87

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 112,598, the price of UNH is down -0.36% at $495.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $612.

Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $561

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

