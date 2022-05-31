Pioneer Natural Resources Whale Trades For May 31

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PXD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Pioneer Natural Resources.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $163,044, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,137,452.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $380.0 for Pioneer Natural Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pioneer Natural Resources's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pioneer Natural Resources's whale trades within a strike price range from $105.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PXD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $105.00 $312.8K 17 17 PXD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $290.00 $204.7K 46 236 PXD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $300.00 $89.1K 3 1 PXD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $310.00 $63.6K 45 247 PXD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $380.00 $55.2K 1 5

Where Is Pioneer Natural Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,748,492, the price of PXD is down -1.07% at $276.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Pioneer Natural Resources:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Pioneer Natural Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $302.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Pioneer Natural Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Pioneer Natural Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $289.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Pioneer Natural Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $294.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Pioneer Natural Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $342.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

