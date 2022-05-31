Workday Whale Trades For May 31

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Workday.

Looking at options history for Workday WDAY we detected 44 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $1,530,483 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,398,185.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $210.0 for Workday over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Workday options trades today is 1162.58 with a total volume of 12,810.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Workday's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Workday Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDAY PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $145.00 $348.0K 28 358 WDAY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $155.00 $252.3K 58 144 WDAY CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $130.00 $206.2K 11 192 WDAY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $174.3K 4.0K 88 WDAY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $180.00 $143.1K 59 0

Where Is Workday Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,775,197, the price of WDAY is down -1.6% at $156.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On Workday:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $310.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $238.

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

