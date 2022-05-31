What Are Whales Doing With Procter & Gamble

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Procter & Gamble PG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Procter & Gamble.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $64,465, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $269,430.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $141.0 to $150.0 for Procter & Gamble over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Procter & Gamble options trades today is 332.83 with a total volume of 4,370.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Procter & Gamble's big money trades within a strike price range of $141.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $145.00 $58.5K 728 0 PG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $141.00 $34.5K 3 47 PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $150.00 $33.5K 146 137 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $33.1K 1.0K 346 PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $146.00 $30.8K 45 238

Where Is Procter & Gamble Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,252,366, the price of PG is down -0.64% at $147.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

What The Experts Say On Procter & Gamble:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $157.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

