Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2022 12:06 PM | 4 min read

 

On Tuesday, 36 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Things to Consider About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN.
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Genocea Biosciences GNCA.
  • Outlook Therapeutics OTLK's stock fell the most, as it traded down 37.33% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Burning Rock Biotech BNR's stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 0.69% after reaching a new 52-week low.

On Tuesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.41%.
  • PTC Therapeutics PTCT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.14%.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA shares set a new 52-week low of $6.65. The stock traded down 4.13%.
  • Big Lots BIG shares fell to $24.75 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.91%.
  • Community Health Systems CYH shares moved down 1.48% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.11, drifting down 1.48%.
  • SVF Inv Corp 3 SVFC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.26 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.31%.
  • LexinFintech Holdings LX shares moved down 16.67% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.89, drifting down 16.67%.
  • Cepton CPTN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.33. Shares traded down 2.08%.
  • ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO shares set a new 52-week low of $7.50. The stock traded down 5.47%.
  • Theseus Pharmaceuticals THRX stock hit $6.53 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.0%.
  • Burning Rock Biotech BNR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.34 and moving up 0.69%.
  • Outlook Therapeutics OTLK shares set a new 52-week low of $0.68. The stock traded down 37.33%.
  • Plumas PLBC shares moved down 3.82% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.70, drifting down 3.82%.
  • Natuzzi NTZ stock drifted down 7.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.20.
  • Cortexyme CRTX shares hit a yearly low of $2.63. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA shares hit a yearly low of $1.08. The stock was down 8.82% on the session.
  • China Green Agriculture CGA stock drifted down 8.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.74.
  • Kirkland's KIRK stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.64. The stock was down 14.16% on the session.
  • Curis CRIS shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.
  • Elevation Oncology ELEV shares fell to $2.12 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 15.84%.
  • Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX shares set a new 52-week low of $3.60. The stock traded down 5.93%.
  • Ocean Power Technologies OPTT stock hit $0.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.59%.
  • Comera Life Sciences CMRA shares fell to $2.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 11.2%.
  • Brenmiller Energy BNRG stock set a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Tuesday, moving down 8.77%.
  • MSP Recovery MSPR stock drifted down 21.84% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.09.
  • Assure Hldgs IONM shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.59 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.88%.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA stock hit a yearly low of $0.34. The stock was down 1.11% for the day.
  • Inspira Technologies Oxy IINN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.50 and moving down 1.84%.
  • Genocea Biosciences GNCA shares made a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock was down 9.03% for the day.

