Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 36 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Things to Consider About Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN .

. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Genocea Biosciences GNCA .

. Outlook Therapeutics OTLK 's stock fell the most, as it traded down 37.33% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock fell the most, as it traded down 37.33% to reach a new 52-week low. Burning Rock Biotech BNR 's stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 0.69% after reaching a new 52-week low.

On Tuesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.41%.

PTC Therapeutics PTCT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.14%.

Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA shares set a new 52-week low of $6.65. The stock traded down 4.13%.

Big Lots BIG shares fell to $24.75 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.91%.

Community Health Systems CYH shares moved down 1.48% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.11, drifting down 1.48%.

SVF Inv Corp 3 SVFC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.26 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.31%.

LexinFintech Holdings LX shares moved down 16.67% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.89, drifting down 16.67%.

Cepton CPTN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.33. Shares traded down 2.08%.

ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO shares set a new 52-week low of $7.50. The stock traded down 5.47%.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals THRX stock hit $6.53 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.0%.

Burning Rock Biotech BNR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.34 and moving up 0.69%.

Outlook Therapeutics OTLK shares set a new 52-week low of $0.68. The stock traded down 37.33%.

Plumas PLBC shares moved down 3.82% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.70, drifting down 3.82%.

Natuzzi NTZ stock drifted down 7.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.20.

Cortexyme CRTX shares hit a yearly low of $2.63. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.

Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA shares hit a yearly low of $1.08. The stock was down 8.82% on the session.

China Green Agriculture CGA stock drifted down 8.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.74.

Kirkland's KIRK stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.64. The stock was down 14.16% on the session.

Curis CRIS shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.

Elevation Oncology ELEV shares fell to $2.12 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 15.84%.

Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX shares set a new 52-week low of $3.60. The stock traded down 5.93%.

Ocean Power Technologies OPTT stock hit $0.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.59%.

Comera Life Sciences CMRA shares fell to $2.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 11.2%.

Brenmiller Energy BNRG stock set a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Tuesday, moving down 8.77%.

MSP Recovery MSPR stock drifted down 21.84% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.09.

Assure Hldgs IONM shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.59 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.88%.

Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA stock hit a yearly low of $0.34. The stock was down 1.11% for the day.

Inspira Technologies Oxy IINN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.50 and moving down 1.84%.

Genocea Biosciences GNCA shares made a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock was down 9.03% for the day.

