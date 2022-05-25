10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $650.00 $32.8K 4.4K 19.3K GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $110.00 $155.2K 1.1K 8.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/27/22 $2120.00 $50.0K 1.4K 1.7K CPNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $61.5K 2.1K 595 LOW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $170.00 $105.0K 3.6K 518 PENN PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/03/22 $29.50 $41.7K 27 303 KSS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $39.00 $33.0K 1.9K 297 RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $146.2K 3.8K 275 RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $17.50 $84.6K 2.1K 271 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $290.00 $57.4K 1.5K 257

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $1315.0 per contract. There were 4464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 197 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $155.2K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 1106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $2120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $4550.0 per contract. There were 1476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1773 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPNG CPNG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 604 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 2195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOW LOW, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 3618 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN PENN, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 3, 2022. Parties traded 298 contract(s) at a $29.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 27 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KSS KSS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 3, 2022. This event was a transfer of 190 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 1932 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 297 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL RCL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 240 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 78 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $146.2K, with a price of $1875.0 per contract. There were 3840 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 205 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.6K, with a price of $1175.0 per contract. There were 2171 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 271 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD HD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.4K, with a price of $1105.0 per contract. There were 1515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.