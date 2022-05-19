What Are Whales Doing With Newmont

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Newmont.

Looking at options history for Newmont NEM we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $291,826 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $605,304.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $62.5 to $80.0 for Newmont over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Newmont's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Newmont's whale trades within a strike price range from $62.5 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Newmont Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $64.00 $266.0K 20.4K 20.1K NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $75.00 $168.0K 3.1K 1.0K NEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $80.00 $92.1K 6.1K 922 NEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $74.4K 6.1K 613 NEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $77.50 $71.9K 401 100

Where Is Newmont Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,831,793, the price of NEM is up 3.48% at $66.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Newmont:

Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $57

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Newmont, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

