Looking At Aon's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Aon.

Looking at options history for Aon AON we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $844,992 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $85,498.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $290.0 for Aon over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Aon's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Aon's whale activity within a strike price range from $240.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

Aon Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $290.00 $130.3K 646 336 AON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $290.00 $109.8K 646 469 AON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $290.00 $70.9K 646 409 AON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $290.00 $63.5K 646 223 AON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $290.00 $61.7K 646 256

Where Is Aon Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 437,138, the price of AON is down -2.7% at $271.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Aon:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Aon, which currently sits at a price target of $315.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Aon, which currently sits at a price target of $310.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.