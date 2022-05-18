What Are Whales Doing With Boeing

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Boeing.

Looking at options history for Boeing BA we detected 75 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 49 are puts, for a total amount of $3,773,880 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $1,174,062.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $320.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $65.00 $810.0K 14 1.5K BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $230.00 $209.4K 1.9K 25 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $85.00 $207.7K 2.5K 513 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $160.00 $186.0K 2.4K 140 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $230.00 $133.9K 21 13

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,343,522, the price of BA is down -5.37% at $124.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $193.

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $214.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

