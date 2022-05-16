What Are Whales Doing With Futu Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Futu Holdings FUTU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FUTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 options trades for Futu Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 31 are puts, for a total amount of $1,284,244, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $37,215.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $40.0 for Futu Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Futu Holdings options trades today is 1600.33 with a total volume of 22,682.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Futu Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Futu Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $31.50 $72.3K 243 704 FUTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $35.00 $51.2K 596 79 FUTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $48.4K 75 959 FUTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $48.4K 75 806 FUTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $48.2K 75 1.3K

Where Is Futu Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,862,924, the price of FUTU is up 0.97% at $31.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

