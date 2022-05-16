ASML Holding Whale Trades For May 16

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ASML Holding.

Looking at options history for ASML Holding ASML we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,476,118 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $133,770.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $390.0 to $800.0 for ASML Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale trades within a strike price range from $390.0 to $800.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $580.00 $484.0K 354 55 ASML PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $580.00 $483.5K 354 50 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $460.00 $81.2K 110 20 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $720.00 $77.0K 245 4 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $550.00 $52.0K 62 21

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 525,704, the price of ASML is down -1.9% at $537.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On ASML Holding:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $750.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

