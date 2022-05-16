Lucid Gr Whale Trades For May 16

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lucid Gr.

Looking at options history for Lucid Gr LCID we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 77% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $665,287 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $317,638.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.0 to $50.0 for Lucid Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lucid Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lucid Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $14.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Lucid Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $114.7K 9.3K 746 LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $109.5K 9.3K 854 LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $14.00 $80.2K 1.0K 1.0K LCID PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $20.00 $55.8K 9.3K 75 LCID PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $20.00 $49.5K 9.3K 427

Where Is Lucid Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,922,668, the price of LCID is down -3.19% at $17.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days.

What The Experts Say On Lucid Gr:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lucid Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $36.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

