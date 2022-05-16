Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 198 companies reached new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Mentions In Today's 52-Week Lows:
- BlackRock BLK was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON.
- Chimerix CMRX's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 60.38% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Nuveen California NKX shares actually gained 0.0%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.
On Monday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:
- BlackRock BLK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $583.05 and moving down 4.96%.
- PNC Financial Services Gr PNC shares reached a new 52-week low of $153.12 on Monday morning, moving down 2.12%.
- Eaton Corp ETN shares hit a yearly low of $137.55. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.
- Southern Copper SCCO shares made a new 52-week low of $53.49 on Monday. The stock was down 2.65% for the day.
- Mizuho Financial Gr MFG stock set a new 52-week low of $2.27 on Monday, moving down 3.18%.
- eBay EBAY shares set a new 52-week low of $45.09. The stock traded down 3.09%.
- Best Buy Co BBY shares hit a yearly low of $82.02. The stock was down 1.66% on the session.
- Stanley Black & Decker SWK stock set a new 52-week low of $115.77 on Monday, moving down 3.2%.
- IDEX IEX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $180.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.64%.
- Bank OZK OZK shares reached a new 52-week low of $37.08 on Monday morning, moving down 2.56%.
- Maximus MMS shares fell to $63.16 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.2%.
- AMN Healthcare Services AMN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $82.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.33%.
- Umpqua Holdings UMPQ shares were down 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.37.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NVG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.13 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.52%.
- Kennametal KMT stock hit a yearly low of $25.00. The stock was down 1.12% for the day.
- Nuveen Municipal Value NUV shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.85 on Monday morning, moving down 0.56%.
- Mueller Water Products MWA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.73%.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit NZF stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.47. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.
- Eve Holding EVEX stock set a new 52-week low of $5.68 on Monday, moving up 1.65%.
- Heartland Financial USA HTLF shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.75 on Monday morning, moving down 1.92%.
- Eagle Bancorp EGBN stock drifted down 1.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $48.25.
- Advantage Solutions ADV stock set a new 52-week low of $4.25 on Monday, moving down 2.04%.
- First Bancorp FBNC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $35.50. Shares traded down 1.56%.
- First Foundation FFWM shares fell to $20.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.59%.
- Dime Community Bancshares DCOM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $29.18 and moving down 4.09%.
- Nuveen Municipal High Inc NMZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.69 on Monday morning, moving down 0.34%.
- Lyell Immunopharma LYEL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 10.03%.
- Valneva VALN shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.45 on Monday morning, moving down 20.19%.
- Tompkins Financial TMP shares made a new 52-week low of $71.87 on Monday. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.
- Blackrock Credit BTZ shares fell to $11.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.09%.
- Origin Bancorp OBNK stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $36.82. Shares traded down 1.07%.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB shares set a new yearly low of $10.89 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.
- Washington Trust Bancorp WASH shares fell to $46.31 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.3%.
- Peoples Bancorp PEBO stock hit a yearly low of $26.56. The stock was down 1.0% for the day.
- Chase CCF shares set a new yearly low of $78.99 this morning. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.
- Invesco Municipal VMO stock drifted down 0.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.22.
- Taboola.com TBLA stock drifted down 8.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.97.
- ProFrac Holding PFHC shares made a new 52-week low of $17.16 on Monday. The stock was up 1.6% for the day.
- Quanex Building Prods NX stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $18.89. Shares traded down 0.98%.
- Blackrock Core Bond Tr BHK stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.52. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
- First Bancshares FBMS shares hit a yearly low of $30.18. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.
- Northfield Bancorp NFBK stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.52. The stock was down 0.87% on the session.
- Nuveen Intermediate Dur NID stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.96. Shares traded down 0.23%.
- Nuveen California NKX stock hit a yearly low of $12.71. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Invesco Senior VVR stock hit a yearly low of $3.80. The stock was down 0.52% for the day.
- Western Asset Emg Markets EMD shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.28 on Monday morning, moving up 0.21%.
- Invesco Municipal VKQ stock set a new 52-week low of $10.03 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Torrid Holdings CURV shares fell to $5.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.42%.
- BlackRock Multi-Sector BIT stock drifted down 0.45% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.48.
- FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD FTHY stock hit $14.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.27%.
- Blackrock Municipal IT BLE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.95. Shares traded down 0.65%.
- Invesco Quality Municipal IQI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.06 and moving down 0.18%.
- Banco Latinoamericano BLX stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.80. Shares traded down 1.55%.
- Centessa Pharmaceuticals CNTA stock hit $5.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.85%.
- PGIM Global High Yield GHY shares set a new yearly low of $11.77 this morning. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.
- Humacyte HUMA shares hit a yearly low of $4.26. The stock was down 12.94% on the session.
- Blackrock Munivest Fund MVF stock hit $7.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.07%.
- Cass Information Sys CASS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $34.03 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.47%.
- Blackrock Muni Interm MUI shares set a new yearly low of $11.74 this morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
- Nuveen Variable Rate NPFD stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $18.52. Shares traded down 0.75%.
- AirSculpt Technologies AIRS shares set a new yearly low of $7.92 this morning. The stock was down 8.73% on the session.
- North Atlantic Acq NAAC stock set a new 52-week low of $8.84 on Monday, moving down 1.89%.
- Nuveen Pennsylvania NQP stock set a new 52-week low of $11.63 on Monday, moving down 0.26%.
- Zealand Pharma ZEAL shares were down 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.93.
- Sonder Holdings SOND stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.89 and moving down 8.53%.
- Financial Institutions FISI shares set a new 52-week low of $26.54. The stock traded up 0.49%.
- BNY Mellon Strategic LEO shares moved down 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.55, drifting down 0.38%.
- Mid Penn Bancorp MPB shares moved down 0.39% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.31, drifting down 0.39%.
- Nuvalent NUVL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.63%.
- PGIM Short Duration High SDHY shares fell to $15.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.26%.
- MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.25. The stock was down 4.02% on the session.
- Garrett Motion GTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.70 on Monday morning, moving down 4.11%.
- Weber WEBR shares were down 3.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.85.
- Repare Therapeutics RPTX stock hit a yearly low of $8.42. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.
- Cohen & Steers Total RFI stock drifted down 1.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.67.
- JOANN JOAN stock hit $8.41 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.39%.
- Five Point Holdings FPH stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.08. Shares traded down 1.73%.
- Nuveen New York Quality NAN shares set a new yearly low of $11.37 this morning. The stock was down 0.13% on the session.
- GCM Grosvenor GCMG shares were down 2.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.96.
- Blackrock CA Muni Income BFZ stock drifted up 0.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.92.
- Southern First Bancshares SFST shares fell to $42.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.91%.
- Burning Rock Biotech BNR shares made a new 52-week low of $3.14 on Monday. The stock was down 4.22% for the day.
- Sierra Bancorp BSRR stock set a new 52-week low of $21.26 on Monday, moving down 0.7%.
- Primis Finl FRST shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.81 on Monday morning, moving down 1.76%.
- BNY Mellon Strategic DSM shares moved down 0.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.27, drifting down 0.79%.
- Ares Dynamic Credit ARDC shares hit a yearly low of $12.82. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.
- Nuveen Enhanced Municipal NEV stock set a new 52-week low of $11.53 on Monday, moving down 0.09%.
- Home Bancorp HBCP stock set a new 52-week low of $33.92 on Monday, moving down 1.7%.
- Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH shares were down 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.18.
- Miller Industries MLR shares were down 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.03.
- Iris Energy IREN shares hit a yearly low of $4.56. The stock was down 37.09% on the session.
- Audacy AUD shares hit a yearly low of $1.75. The stock was down 8.67% on the session.
- Talaris Therapeutics TALS stock hit $5.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.32%.
- Blackrock Floating Rate BGT stock set a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Monday, moving down 0.99%.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings MUE shares set a new 52-week low of $10.59. The stock traded down 0.09%.
- Rent the Runway RENT stock drifted down 8.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.69.
- FS Bancorp FSBW shares hit a yearly low of $28.55. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.
- Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV stock set a new 52-week low of $8.77 on Monday, moving down 0.25%.
- Hooker Furnishings HOFT shares set a new yearly low of $16.66 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.
- Invesco Trust For Invnt VTN shares moved down 0.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.34, drifting down 0.19%.
- Credit Suisse High Yield DHY shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.92 on Monday morning, moving down 1.03%.
- Scholar Rock Holding SRRK shares were down 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.30.
- Territorial Bancorp TBNK shares set a new 52-week low of $20.30. The stock traded down 2.64%.
- Ivy High Income IVH shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.89 on Monday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- XBiotech XBIT stock hit a yearly low of $5.66. The stock was down 0.52% for the day.
- New America High Income HYB stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.23. Shares traded down 0.55%.
- ChoiceOne Finl Servs COFS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.42%.
- Vor Biopharma VOR shares made a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Monday. The stock was down 2.01% for the day.
- Eagle Bancorp Montana EBMT shares were down 2.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.86.
- Ovid Therapeutics OVID stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.08. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.
- Evergreen EVGR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.93 and moving down 0.79%.
- EVI Industries EVI shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.65.
- Chimerix CMRX shares set a new yearly low of $1.61 this morning. The stock was down 60.38% on the session.
- BrandywineGLOBAL BWG stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.63. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- Western Asset Municipal MHF shares moved down 0.6% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.59, drifting down 0.6%.
- John Hancock Inc Secs JHS shares were down 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.10.
- Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt CIK shares moved down 1.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.69, drifting down 1.09%.
- Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO shares made a new 52-week low of $2.83 on Monday. The stock was up 6.06% for the day.
- BNY Mellon Municipal DMF stock drifted down 0.22% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.75.
- Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA shares fell to $2.69 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.58%.
- Eaton Vance Short EVG shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.21 on Monday morning, moving up 0.01%.
- Matrix Service MTRX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.2%.
- Neuberger Berman NHS stock hit $8.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.11%.
- BankFinancial BFIN shares set a new 52-week low of $9.70. The stock traded down 0.82%.
- UroGen Pharma URGN stock hit a yearly low of $5.35. The stock was down 7.73% for the day.
- OFS Credit OCCI shares made a new 52-week low of $10.03 on Monday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
- Pioneer Floating Rate PHD stock set a new 52-week low of $9.18 on Monday, moving down 0.22%.
- FAT Brands FATBB shares set a new 52-week low of $6.32. The stock traded down 4.64%.
- Sound Financial Bancorp SFBC stock hit $37.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.38%.
- Repro-Med Systems KRMD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.35%.
- Lucira Health LHDX shares moved down 13.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.15, drifting down 13.53%.
- Evelo Biosciences EVLO shares set a new yearly low of $1.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% on the session.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN stock set a new 52-week low of $7.50 on Monday, moving up 4.91%.
- Exagen XGN stock drifted down 0.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.71.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares hit a yearly low of $2.85. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.
- Equillium EQ shares set a new yearly low of $2.12 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.
- Sientra SIEN stock drifted up 1.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.16.
- Viracta Therapeutics VIRX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Monday morning, moving up 1.07%.
- Invesco High Income Trust VLT stock set a new 52-week low of $10.72 on Monday, moving down 0.1%.
- Pyxis Oncology PYXS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Monday, moving up 3.47%.
- Horizon Global HZN shares fell to $2.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.89%.
- Deswell Industries DSWL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.06 and moving down 0.12%.
- NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK NBO shares fell to $9.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.1%.
- Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.96 on Monday morning, moving down 2.34%.
- Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free NXN stock drifted down 0.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.75.
- Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX shares set a new yearly low of $0.63 this morning. The stock was down 4.52% on the session.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.45.
- Larimar Therapeutics LRMR stock hit a yearly low of $2.40. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.
- U.S. Well Services USWS shares hit a yearly low of $0.51. The stock was down 9.15% on the session.
- Vincerx Pharma VINC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.00. Shares traded down 6.74%.
- AudioEye AEYE stock hit $3.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.82%.
- Avalon Globocare AVCO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.33%.
- Terns Pharma TERN stock hit $1.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.66%.
- Actelis Networks ASNS shares were down 13.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.96.
- Surgalign Holdings SRGA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.14. Shares traded down 20.38%.
- Expion360 XPON stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.10. The stock was down 6.61% on the session.
- Processa Pharma PCSA stock hit $1.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.97%.
- Data I/O DAIO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.01. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- Minim MINM stock hit a yearly low of $0.54. The stock was up 4.83% for the day.
- Predictive Oncology POAI stock hit a yearly low of $0.38. The stock was down 42.91% for the day.
- RYB Education RYB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.89%.
- Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.07%.
- Advanced Human Imaging AHI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.84. Shares traded up 0.58%.
- IDW Media Holdings IDW stock hit $1.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.56%.
- Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.87. Shares traded down 2.84%.
- Forward Industries FORD stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.06. Shares traded down 8.87%.
- Hillstream BioPharma HILS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Monday. The stock was down 3.31% for the day.
