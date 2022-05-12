10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $250.00 $26.5K 3.9K 18.8K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $86.00 $37.3K 3.8K 6.1K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $72.50 $43.6K 3.8K 3.1K AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $14.00 $86.0K 1.6K 2.9K AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/15/23 $220.00 $79.7K 1.8K 2.9K ZEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $138.2K 3.7K 2.0K APPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $20.00 $25.1K 5.1K 1.6K NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $170.00 $52.0K 816 1.0K IIVI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $40.8K 7.4K 780 PYPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $100.00 $182.5K 938 510

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 13, 2022. This event was a transfer of 136 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 3989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18886 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 13, 2022. This event was a transfer of 183 contract(s) at a $86.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.3K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 3857 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 143 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 3829 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 448 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 1625 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2961 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 491 day(s) on September 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.7K, with a price of $7970.0 per contract. There were 1830 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2948 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZEN ZEN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 253 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 51 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.2K, with a price of $2710.0 per contract. There were 3793 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APPS APPS, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 5110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 99 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $2740.0 per contract. There were 816 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IIVI IIVI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 253 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $1635.0 per contract. There were 7435 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 780 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $182.5K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

