Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Unity Software

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Unity Software U.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with U, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 uncommon options trades for Unity Software.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 59% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 30 are puts, for a total amount of $1,612,994, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $114,423.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $92.0 for Unity Software over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Unity Software's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Unity Software's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $92.0 in the last 30 days.

Unity Software Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $35.00 $258.0K 6.8K 1.2K U PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/13/22 $35.00 $103.5K 6.8K 903 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $46.00 $96.2K 1.2K 833 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $35.00 $81.3K 6.8K 386 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $74.7K 413 139

Where Is Unity Software Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,340,612, the price of U is down -34.91% at $31.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Unity Software:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $137.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $137.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Daiwa Capital downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $34

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

